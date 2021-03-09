Florence T. Anderson, 85
Florence T. “Flotie” Anderson of Milwaukee passed away on February 16, 2021, at the age of 85. Florence was born to Phil and Mary Casamento in Milwaukee on December 15, 1935.
Florence was truly one of one. She was as fiery as her hair was red and her mind was as sharp as her nails, but her heart was bigger than her Cadillacs. Florence was cool when cool was cool, and then made her own cool; she was a woman ahead of her time. She was a restaurateur before the term was ever used. Florence was the first female general manager at Tuckaway Country Club and organized multiple PGA Greater Milwaukee Open events. She was also the first female general manager at Ozaukee Country Club. Florence has also owned multiple restaurants: Hook & Ladder, Club Garibaldi, Mala Femmina, & Tarantino’s Inn Thiensville. NOBODY BETTER!!!
Florence is survived by her two sons, Anthony Tarantino and Eric Schneeberg, granddaughter Nicole and great-grandchildren Mia and Antonio.
She was preceded in death by husband Mr. William Anderson.
Due to Florence’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
For anyone who knew her, please remember her personality.
