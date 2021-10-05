Francis A. ‘Fritz’ Hupfer, 84
Oct. 4, 1936 — Sept. 29, 2021
Francis A. “Fritz” Hupfer, 84, passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2021. Fritz was born in Milwaukee on October 4, 1936, the youngest son of John and Theresa (Von Rueden) Hupfer. At a young age Fritz and the family moved to Newburg.
Fritz was a member of West Bend High School’s Class of 1954. On July 12, 1958 Fritz married Rita M. Wernicke at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg, recently celebrating 63 years of marriage. Together they had four children, Steven (Sandra), Christine (Christopher), Barbara, and Sarah. Fritz adored their three grandchildren, Leah (Jason) Love, Amanda (Kyle) Clark, Jacob Lamers and four precious great-grandchildren, Everett & Evelyn Love, and James & Samuel Clark.
Fritz was involved with automobiles his whole life, making it his career. He worked at Geiger Ford and Honeck Chevrolet as a mechanic as well as doing auto body work. He also drove the Harford Route bus for the Threshold for 10 years.
Fritz was an active member of his church, St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He shared his love of Christ through many activities including: ushering, church festival committee member, master of the pig roast, RCIA, FOCCUS, and Fond du Lac Marriage Encounter.
In his younger years, Fritz enjoyed deer and bear hunting “up north”, taking the role of chief cook and bottle washer. Fritz had many interests including birding, gopher hunting, reading mysteries, puzzles, crosswords, vegetable and flower gardens, puttering in the garage, and repurposing before it was cool. He enjoyed his cigars and was known by his handlebar mustache.
Fritz is survived by many siblings and in-laws, Diane Hupfer, Janet Palecek, Albert “Butch” (Mary Ann) Hupfer, Matthew (Elizabeth “Betty”) Hupfer, Mary “Mick” (Wayne) Bub, Margaret “Peg” (Peter) Holk, and Kathryn “Kunk” Wosnig, George Behling, Gerald Kappler, Judith (Harold) Eickstedt, and John Wernicke.
Fritz was preceded in death by his parents John and Theresa, and parents-in-law, Elmer Wernicke, Florentine (Birzer) Wernicke Noegel, and Anthony Noegel, siblings, Thomas Hupfer, Charles Palecek, Patricia Wagner, Freddie Wosnig, Margaret (Joseph) Allarding, Constance Behling, and Carol Kappler, and nephews, Daniel Palecek and Jason Wernicke.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00PM on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (406 Jefferson Street, West Bend, WI 53090) with Fr. Carlos Londono presiding. Visitation will be at church from 10:00AM until 11:45AM. Inurnment immediately following mass at Washington County Memorial Park.
Masks are required. Social distancing is appreciated.
We respectfully decline flowers. Please make a donation to a charity of choice, if desired.
Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com