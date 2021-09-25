KEWASKUM
Francis ‘Frankie’Volm
May 13, 1928 — Sept. 23, 2021
Francis “Frankie” Volm, 93, of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Kettle Moraine Gardens surrounded by his loving family.
Frankie entered into life on May 13, 1928. In life he was many things, but none more important to him than his role as dad and grandpa. He married Dorothy Schoofs and together they welcomed their only child Mary Kay Mitchell. His faith has always been important to him so they attended Mass regularly. He loved working at Gehl Company as a welder for 35 years, while also running his farm. Even after Frankie retired from Gehl, he went on to work parttime at Gruber Tool and Die and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.
Frankie was well known for his work ethic, stubbornness, and his big heart. He showed us how to be kind, faithful, hard-working, and how to be happy with the simple things. He enjoyed car rides, loved his sweets — especially doughnuts, watching game shows with his cat buddy Cooper on his lap, playing Sheepshead, and spending time with his family.
Family that Francis leaves behind to cherish his memory include his only daughter, Mary Kay Mitchell; his three grandchildren, Shannon (Michelle) Mitchell, Heather (Jeff) Tennies, and Jennifer (significant other Troy Zehren) Flanders; and his five great-grandchildren who he referred to as his angels, Alyssa Flanders, Austin (Kierra) Tennies, Michaela Mitchell, Maggie Tennies, and Frankie Tennies. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Frankie is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Helen Volm (Theusch); his loving wife, Dorothy Volm; son-in-law, Donald Mitchell; his granddaughter, Kimberly; and his siblings, Edward “Eddie” (Adeline) Volm and Alice (Alfred) Proeber. He is also preceded in death by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Frankie’s family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Miller Kietzer Funeral Home (215 Forest Ave – Kewaskum, WI 53040).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (305 Main Street, Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Father Jacob Strand officiating.
Burial will follow Mass on Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery (Hwy 28 W – Kewaskum).
The family wants to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens. We are very grateful for their compassion and kindness throughout Frankie’s stay and during this difficult time.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Frankie’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.