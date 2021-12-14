WEST BEND
Frank Anthony Sullivan
July 9, 1937 - Dec. 5, 2021
Frank A. Sullivan of West Bend, age 84, passed away on Sunday December 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 9, 1937, in Fond du Lac to Arthur and Margaret (nee Roble) Sullivan. Frank graduated from St. Mary’s Springs High School Class of 1955 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On September 5, 1959, he married Mary Lamb at St. Patrick’s Church in Fond du Lac. He was employed mainly in the printing industry. During his career he was a machine operator, manager, estimator, vice president and a co-owner.
Frank was an avid tennis player, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, boating with his family, and spending time in Florida. He was a member of St Peter Catholic Church in Slinger.
Frank is survived by three sons: Michael (Sue Hale), Daniel (Lisa) and Barry (Joyce); grandchildren Jamie (Andy) Rebholz, Amber Sisk, Miranda (Jeffrey) Mankini, Brooke, Hailey; great-grandson Aiden; sister Gen; brother Jack (Judy); sisters-in-law Mary (Koss) Sullivan, Pat Sullivan, Peggy Sullivan and Myrna Reiland; brother-in-law Bob Birkhauser; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary, whom he adored (she passed away on April 29, 2016); brothers Tom, Ray, Dave; sisters Marge Thurman, Dorothy Prochnow, Helen Shank, Catherine Kocs; sisters-in-law Katie Sullivan, Elaine Sullivan, Ruth Birkhauser; brothers-in-law Gene Kocs, Butch Prochnow, Jack Thurman, Jerry Shank and John Reiland.
A memorial service for Frank will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. He will be placed to rest with his wife, Mary, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a future date.
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin chapter are preferred and appreciated.
