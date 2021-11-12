Frank V. Lukasavitz
April 11, 1930 - Nov. 7, 2021
Frank V. Lukasavitz, age 91, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was born on April 11, 1930, in Custer, to Felix and Josephine (nee Lepinski) Lukasavitz and spent his teenage years in South Milwaukee. He attended Boys Tech High School and the Layton School of Art. On August 9, 1959, Frank married Kathleen Sprader in Waukesha. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1954 and was a Purple Heart recipient.
Frank’s hobbies were being an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter along with his passion for fine art and design and an appreciation for music.
Frank is survived by his children Kurt (Susie), Kerri (Jeff Seefeldt) Lukasavitz, Eric (Kimberly) and Anne Jeffords. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen; his siblings Catherine, James, Arnold, Dorothy, Calvin and Max; and many of his closest friends.
Private funeral service with immediate family, with a memorial celebration of life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Cancer Society or MIAD Annual Fund are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.