IN LOVING MEMORY
Fred Janzen, Jr.
June 17, 1937 – April 17, 2021
Fred Janzen, Jr. of West Bend, a former native of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully at his lake home, in his favorite recliner chair, surrounded by loved ones on April 17, 2021, at the age of 83. An avid year-round outdoorsman, he loved fishing and hunting, enjoyed bowling, bonfires, boat parades, and much more. Fred was a talented and passionate musician/dancer and a big Elvis Presley fan. He was a proud gardener of Maggie’s roses (longtime companion). Fred was a dedicated mechanic and lead maintenance employee of the Pepsi-Cola Company in Milwaukee for 43 years with perfect attendance.
He was loving father of Timothy Janzen, Kathlin (Calvin) Nienow, Tami (Wade Mauland) Janzen-Mauland, Kallin Janzen, and Cami (Timothy Guare) Janzen-Guare; proud grandfather of Leah, Chad, Kori, Troy, Jena, Dane, Lindsay, Tait, and Lauren; adored great-grandfather of Talia, Ella, Tegan, Eli, Maisie, Emily, Avi, Ashlin, Aria, Raina, Calla, Meelah, Yazmin, and kitty Tac. He was also loved by many other family, friends and Little Cedar Lake neighbors.
He was preceded in death by parents Edna (nee Boheim) Janzen, Fred Janzen, Sr. and stepmother Judith Janzen; and Uncle Wilford “Will” (Anna) Janzen; and special companion Maggie Harris; and former wife Carol Bestland; and siblings William (Ruth and then Alice) Janzen, Betty Ann (Harold) Neumann, Howard (Dorothy) Janzen, Cecelia “Cookie” (Leo) Niklasch, Robert (Janet) Janzen, Joan (Lawrence) Gloede, Janet (Jack) Visich, Nancy (Kenneth) Miller, Diane (Jerry) Kizewski and Sandy (Ron) Heibler.
Fred lived a life of spreading love, kindness and positivity. His family is so grateful for all the love he has received throughout his lifetime. He will live on in all of our hearts forever and ever.
Private services were held and Fred is laid to rest at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee.