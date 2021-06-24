Frederic Arthur Giere, 97
Frederic Arthur Giere of Cedarburg died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the age of 97. He was born to Arthur and Agnes (Peterson) Giere in Galesville. Frederic married Hazel Teien on June 11, 1955, and together they had three children.
After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II and earning his PhD in 1953, Frederic began a lifelong career of university teaching and scientific research. Dr. Giere taught a range of topics in Biology and Biochemistry. He authored a number of papers and served as a mentor for countless students.
Frederic is survived by his wife Hazel, his children Nils (Linda), John, and Martha (Mark) Glende; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and his brother Rolf Giere.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00-2:00 PM. Frederic will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements.