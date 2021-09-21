Frederick E. Popp, 83
Frederick E. Popp of Grafton passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the age of 83 years after a lengthy and courageous battle to survive.
He was born to Fred and Hilda (nee Kressin) Popp in Milwaukee on March 20, 1938.
He is survived by his loving second wife, Carol Popp (nee Brunner) of 17 years; his daughter, Elinor “Ellie” (Bob) Schmidtke; son, James “Jim” (Kathy) Popp; stepdaughter Holly Steffen and brother-in-law Gary (Kris) Brunner of Ft. Myers, FL.; grandchildren Kelly Schmidtke (Pendaran Roberts) of Birmingham, England, Kristin (Will) Brewer of Woodinville, WA, and great-grandson, Elliot Brewer. He is also survived by cousins, and stepnieces and -nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Bernice (nee Buerger); son Alan Popp; his parents, Fred and Hilda Popp; and brothers Kenneth and Marvin Popp.
Fred attended Milwaukee Lutheran High School and worked for forty-seven years at Brynwood Country Club as the facility mechanic. He loved working with his hands and making things work so all the golf club equipment was in top-notch shape. However, he never played golf! He went on to being Mr. Fix-It for anybody who needed help and enjoyed doing that service.
He absolutely enjoyed time at the lake house on Upper Buckatabon Lake in Conover with all those glorious trees, sparkling lake and great fishing for 25 years.
The family wishes to thank profusely the staff assisting him at the Highlands Rehab Hospital at New Castle Place, especially Helen, Diane, Pat, Casey, Vicki, Jason, Julie, Karen, Dawn and so many more. They made him so welcome after his many stays with them. The family also wish to express profound thanks to the many doctors and nurses who helped make his time with us a blessing. Dr. Scott Jorgensen, Dr. Eoin Gorman, Dr. Broderick, Dr. Kearns, Dr. Kaur, Dr. Leitschuh, Molly his APNP, Linda Brimberger, APNP, Dr. Jayasuriya, Jenny Gallagher, PA-C, Terry Jaeckle, APNP.
Per Fred’s wishes he will be cremated and there will be no visitation but a small family graveside service at a later date.
Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.