Frederick F. ‘Fritz’ Peters
Dec. 8, 1924 — Nov. 6, 2021
On November 6, 2021, Frederick F. Peters "Fritz" reunited with Shirley A. (Tesselaar), his wife of 64 years, who passed in 2015. He loved to tell how they met in a dance mixer at the Eagles Ballroom in 1950. After randomly aligning as partners, twice, he knew God was telling him something; “I had prayed for a wife, and there she was!”
Fritz was drafted in September of ’50, but took military leave to marry Shirley on Feb. 3, 1951, at Holy Angels Church, West Bend. After a brief honeymoon, Fritz returned to the Army base, and was eventually shipped to Trieste, Italy, to complete his draft duty. God blessed their union and later that year, Shirley gave birth to the first of their nine children: Frederick R. (Kim-deceased) … followed by: John (Barbara), Gary-deceased (Nancy Kjer Hopland), Karen (Anthony Pullum), Margaret (Dennis Wiedmeyer), Richard, Theodore (Ann), Theresa-deceased, and Patricia Peters-Bloecher. Survivors also include many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Frederick was born Dec. 8, 1924, in West Bend to Gerhard and Emma (Fellenz) Peters. All of his siblings and in-laws preceded him in death: Roman (Phyllis), Robert (Marie), Frances (Casper Graff), Geraldine “Marion” (Kenneth) Schultz, Lorraine (John) Karshen, Betty (Joseph) Spaeth.
Fritz was a herdsman for Decorah Dairy prior to his military service. After being discharged, he talked Shirley into moving out to the country and bought a farm in the Holy Hill area. Fritz enjoyed working the land, growing a variety of crops for the Libby’s canning factory. Employment at Wisconsin Electric, in addition to farming, displayed his devotion as family provider. He led by example, was hard working, but always took time to enjoy life with his large family. Once retired, he enjoyed traveling with Shirley, especially those trips to Italy and Germany while some of their children were stationed there.
He was a prayerful man; active at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church and thanked God, saying, “I had a good life, a good wife, and a nice family.” Fritz trusted God to guide him in this life and lead him to his eternal dwelling. He was at peace when he left.
A visitation will take place at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford, on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 2 p.m. until time of Mass at 4 p.m. Military honors will follow. Interment in St. Kilian parish cemetery on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 9 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery.
Our family appreciates the caring staff at Majestic Heights and Horizon hospice. Memorials to the Threshold @ 600 Rolf’s Avenue, West Bend or St. Kilian Catholic Church, Hartford.
