KEWASKUM
Frederick ‘Fred’ A.E. Boehlke
Dec. 21, 1941 - Nov. 16, 2021
Frederick “Fred” A.E. Boehlke, 79, of Kewaskum, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Clement J. Zablocki VAMC in Milwaukee.
He was born at home in (Freistadt) Mequon on December 21, 1941, the son of John H. and Erna C. Bartel Boehlke. He was baptized December 28, 1941, and confirmed in his faith on March 25, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mequon. Fred served in the United States Army, from January 29, 1964, to November 2, 1967, serving in the Philippines and Thailand. He married his beloved wife and partner, Arlene A. Kannenberg, on May 10, 1969, at David’s Star Lutheran Church, in Jackson. He was a member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, in Mt. Calvary.
Fred was the supervisor of Buildings and Grounds for Hustisford and Kewaskum School District for 30 years. He was a member of the Wisconsin Society of Ornithology, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and American Legion Post 384 in Kewaskum. Fred enjoyed traveling, birding, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and outings with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Arlene Boehlke of Kewaskum; his son Jonathan (Melisa) Boehlke of Oshkosh; his daughter Jennifer (Patrick) Bobb of West Bend; his grandchildren: Mackenzie Boehlke, Parker Boehlke and Iterion Boehlke; his siblings: Neal Boehlke, Leona Lund and Carolyn Abbiehl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Raymond Boehlke, Lillian (Donald) Otting, John F. (Virginia) Boehlke, Margaret Groth and Alvin (Barbara) Boehlke.
Services have been held.
Memorials in Frederick’s name may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or School, Mt. Calvary, or Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Fond du Lac.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and hospice staff at Clement J. Zablocki VAMC for their care and compassion shown to Frederick and family.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. For more information, visit www.kurkifuneralchapel.com or call 920-921-4420.