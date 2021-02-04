Frederick (Fred) S. Morris
Frederick (Fred) S. Morris passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at age 85. He was the beloved husband of Gloria Morris (nee Busch) for 57 years; loving father of Shawn Morris and Shannon (Steve) Lemke; proud grandpa of Heather Morris, Dylan Lemke and Megan Lemke; dear great-grandpa of Kinsley Plonsky.
He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, his brother Roger (the late Marjorie) Morris, and sister-in-law Ena Busch (Ray Kroening). He is also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Fred was a tool & die maker for 34 years at Oster Corp., retiring in 1987 and for Eaton Cutler-Hammer for 14 years, retiring in 2001.
Fred was an avid pheasant, turkey and deer hunter. He was an originator member of the VCCA car club.
Private family services will be held with entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. is serving the family. For more information, call 262-786-8030 or for an online obit or to leave condolences visit www.churchandchapel.com.