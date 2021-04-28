HARTFORD
Frederick H. Strodthoff
January 10, 1938 - April 26, 2021
Frederick H. Strodthoff “Fred the Barber,” age 83, of Hartford passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, with his family at his side. Fred was born on January 10, 1938, in Milwaukee to the late Herman and Margaret.
He is the beloved husband of Chris, loving dad of Eric, Carol (Andrew) DePratt, Wes (Susan) Hanson, Jenna Hanson and Lisa (Jon) Mews; proud grandpa of Samantha, Max, Tyler, Jake, Hailey, Joe, David, Aiden, Cole and James; adoring great-grandfather of Hunter. He was the dear brother of Marie (John) Oakeson and the late Marge Schultz, and brother-in-law of Don Schultz.
Fred was the proud owner of The Brownport Barber Shop. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors and will be remembered for his great sense of humor and love for people.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, from 2 p.m. until time of funeral at 4 p.m. Interment will take place on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Milwaukee. Please meet at the cemetery entrance at 9:45 a.m.
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of donor’s choice appreciated.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.