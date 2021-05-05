SLINGER
Frederick Hugo Berndt
Oct. 4, 1935 - May 3, 2021
Frederick Hugo Berndt, age 85 of Slinger entered eternal life on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Season’s Hospice in Wauwatosa, surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born October 4, 1935 in Hartford to Hugo F. and Hertha M. (nee Kolell) Berndt. He was united in marriage to Nancy Ziorgen (nee Heesen) on April 24, 1987, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Huilsburg. He was a dedicated farmer until retirement. Fred enjoyed playing cards, watching game shows, “The Bold and the Beautiful” soap opera, and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Fred also was a collector of toy tractors and farm equipment.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Nancy; loving children, James Berndt of Jackson, Julie Munster of TX, Jason (Amy) Berndt of West Bend, Amy Gehl of Hartford, Scott (Lisa) Ziorgen of Horicon, Michelle (Chad) Baumgartner of Slinger, Marie (Jamie) Petrakovitz of Slinger; cherished grandchildren, Danielle Berndt, Alicia (Michah) Faulkner, Amanda, David, and Lucas (Marissa) Gehl, Emilee (Andy) Mueller, Amber (Brent) Cernat, and Jenna (fiancŽ, Ethan Neuendorf) Ziorgen, Jarid (fiancŽ, Kasey Heidecker) and Mason Baumgartner, Ava and Ella Petrakovitz, and Caleb Berndt; and cherished great-grandchildren, Jett Mueller, Jentry Gehl, and Alexander Faulkner. He is further survived by dear siblings-in-law, Caroline Navin, Richard Heesen, Mike (Mary Jane) Lackas, among many other loved relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Erna Wuensch; his first wife, Ruth (nee Wuensch); son Jeff Berndt; son-in-law Gary Gehl; granddaughter Allison Berndt; sister, Myra (Wilbert) Beck; brother-in-law Zeigfried Wuensch; parents-in-law, Harold and Dorothy Heesen; brother-in-law Richard Navin; and sister-in-law Grace Heesen.
Funeral services for Fred will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (1001 Center Street, Hartford, WI 53027) with the Rev. Jeremy Husby officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 4:00 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Private interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in memory of Fred are appreciated to Peace Lutheran Church or to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care in care of Nancy Berndt.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.