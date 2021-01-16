Gary A. Gehl
Feb. 23, 1961 - Jan. 15, 2021
Gary A. Gehl, age 59, found peace on Friday, January 15, 2021. He was born on February 23, 1961, in Hartford to parents Henry and Lucille (Langenecker) Gehl. Gary graduated from Hartford Union High School in 1980. He was united in marriage on May 14, 1983, to Amy Ziorgen. Gary was owner and operator of Gary Gehl Trucking for over thirty years.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and four-wheeling. Gary could always be found outside enjoying time with friends and family.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Amy; three children, Amanda Gehl, David (girlfriend, Mariah Estrada), Lucas (Marissa); one special granddaughter, Jentry; seven siblings, Eileen Murray, Florence (Jerry) May, Richard (Judi), Marion Gehl, Ivan (Janean), Alan (Melanie) and Gloria Gehl; mother-in-law, Nancy (Fred) Berndt; brothers-in-law, Scott (Lisa) Ziorgen, James Berndt and Jason (Amy) Berndt; sisters-in-law, Janet Gehl, Michelle (Chad) Baumgartner and Marie (Jamie) Petrakovitz and Julie Munster; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ralph; father-in-law, Ralph Ziorgen; brothers-in-law, Jerry Von Haden, David Murray and Jeff Berndt.
Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center St., Hartford, on Wednesday, January 20, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Aaron Steinbrenner presiding. Visitation for family and friends on Tuesday, January 19, at Peace Lutheran Church from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and continued visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Mask wearing is appreciated. Committal at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the National Rifle Association or Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association.
Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.