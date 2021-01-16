Gary A. Gehl

Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. Then remaining overcast for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.