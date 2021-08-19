Gary Gustav Pipkorn, 73
Gary Gustav Pipkorn, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Cedarburg, passed away on August 14, 2021, at the age of 73, following a battle with leukemia. He grew up in Cedarburg, where he attended First Immanuel Lutheran Grade School, and graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1965.
Gary Gus was fun loving, and blessed to be able to enjoy and live life fully. He was an avid sports fan. He had many fond memories of, and would tell great stories about, growing up on the family farm. He will be missed by all of us.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Delores Pipkorn, and infant sister, Judith Joanne. He is survived by longtime friend Jeanie Howe of Phoenix, and further survived by his siblings: Wayne Pipkorn (Jeanne), Diane Pretty (Charlie), Clyde Pipkorn (Jeannie), Dale Pipkorn (Mary); and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held.