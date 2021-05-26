ALLENTON
Gary Guy Beaupre
January 10, 1935 - May 22, 2021
Gary Guy Beaupre was the beloved son of Leo Beaupre and Lorraine Marsack. He was born on January 10, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan. On May 22, 2021, Gary entered his heavenly home to be with his beloved wife, Evelyn. He passed peacefully in his home in Allenton. Gary was devoted to God, his wife and his family of four children: Debbie, Sherri, Dean and Cindy. He was also a proud grandfather of 10 and a great-grandfather of 5.
Gary was a man of many talents and always on the go, working hard or having fun. He was a master carpenter, designer, builder and a car and motorcycle enthusiast. He worked on the motor line at AMC, was a repair man at Sealtest Ice Cream and then a technician for Sears and Roebuck. Gary was a natural leader. He guided the 80 youngsters of the Cub Scout Pack 180 through experiences they had never had before. He was also the leader of Boy Scout Troop 149. Gary and Evelyn took troubled kids under his wing and loved them like they were his own. He held positions with the Kettle Moraine Classic Car Club, Ranger City Riders Snowmobile Club, Random Riders Motorcycle Club and The Model T Car Club.
Gary Beaupre’s accomplishments are hard to believe. He could tell stories upon stories of his life experiences and always had someone to back them up. He was grateful for all he had and all the friends and family that loved him.
In his final weeks, Gary Beaupre voiced sincere appreciation to his son, Gary Dean and Allay Hospice Care for caring for him with great compassion for months and giving him the gift of being at home.
VISITATION: Gary’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Michael Catholic Church, 8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum, on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with Father Jacob Strand officiating. Burial will take place on Friday at noon at Pine Hill Cemetery in Middle Inlet.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gary’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
God rest Gary’s soul, he will be deeply missed.