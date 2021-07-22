Gary Jackson, 86
Gary Jackson passed away on July 17th , 2021 at his home in Cedarburg at the age of 86 after a lengthy illness.
Born in Milwaukee in 1935, he graduated first from Riverside High School and then the University of Wisconsin - Madison. After completing his education, he began a long and storied career with the Edward E. Gillen Company in Milwaukee, which specialized in deep foundation, land, and marine construction. He rose through the ranks of the company, eventually becoming CEO. Throughout his years at its helm, he grew and diversified the business—employing, at its peak, over 200 union workers. His hard work and business acumen forever impacted Wisconsin and Illinois, resulting in the foundations of many of the most notable buildings and structures throughout the Milwaukee and Chicago areas. In later years he worked closely with family. focusing on marine construction as well as shoreline enhancement and protection. He retired in approximately 2012, remaining informally but passionately involved in the company for many years after. He will be remembered by those he touched during his career for his powerful business instincts, his honesty, and the consideration and respect he showed towards all those under his employ.
In his personal life, Gary was an avid sportsman. He most cherished spending time with his family and friends, be it while golfing, shooting trap or sporting clays, relaxing on fishing and hunting trips, or just tooling about on his pontoon boat with as many loved ones as it could fit. He will be greatly missed by those closest to him for his fun-loving wit, his tremendous generosity and innate kindness, and his always endearing inability to sit still.
In addition to Jullane Jackson, his beloved wife of 62 years, Gary is tremendously missed by his daughters Kristin (Roger Tietz). Jullane, and Andrea (Demaine Milbach) Jackson, Kelly (Brandon) Bogan; his grandchildren Alexandria Jackson, Cameron Sanderson-Graff (Rachel Sanderson-Graff), Hunter and Trent Graff, Jackson and Blake Simonds, and Gavin Tietz; his great grandchildren Max and Duke Averill, and baby-in-waiting, Sebastian Sanderson-Graff. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends.
It is the family’s wish that there be no memorial services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary’s name may be made by check to the Joseph Project, and mailed to 5422 West Center Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com