Gary ‘Kratzy’ Kratz
March 1, 1959 - July 16, 2021
Gary “Kratzy” Kratz, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Froedtert in Milwaukee at the age of 62. He was born on March 1, 1959 in Hartford to Robert and Elinor (nee Stoffel) Kratz. Gary’s lifetime work and passion was dedicated to the growth and success of Rural Sanitation and Kratz Farms. He enjoyed boating, riding his Harley, watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers with Kris. Gary was the fun-loving, life of the party with a 21-year-old mindset sometimes in a 62-year-old body. He was a hard worker who would do anything for anyone. Gary was intelligent and clever, he could talk to anyone. Gary was an easy-going man who truly lived his life his way to the fullest. He will be missed by many, “Kratzy” the Harley rider.
Gary is survived by the love of his life, Kristina “Kris”; son Jason (Anna); loving granddaughter Carlee; stepdaughter Sheena Delong; siblings; Rick (Ann), Jim (Barb), Darlene (Allen) Emmer, Noreen Milosch-Rossi (Ken Rossi), Mary (Jeff) Trunk; dear future mother-in-law Marlene Johnson. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry and brother-in-law Mike Milosch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St. Slinger 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at church in the Gathering Space on Wednesday, July 21st from 2:00PM until 5:45PM. Private Family Interment will be at New St. Peter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family for a donation to be determined at a later date.
A special thank you to the Doctors and staff of the Advanced Care Center and the ICU of Froedtert in Milwaukee and to the family and employees of Rural Sanitation and Kratz Farms for their hard work and dedication during this very difficult time.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.