Gary S. ‘Waffles’ Wolf
Gary S. “Waffles” Wolf, age 68, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2021, in the company of Shane, his beloved dog. He is survived by his mother, Marion Kachel; his sister, Nancy Wirtz; her five sons, Dwight Roell Jr., Dean (Naomi) Roell, Matthew Goike, Aaron (Rachel) Goike, and Adam (Carlie) Goike; and two great-nephews, Preston and Grayson Roell.
The family extends special thanks to his neighbors and friends who brought him such joy.
At this time, no formal services for Gary have been planned. The family asks that you would please remember Gary in your prayers.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Gary’s name to his favorite charity: Washington County Wisconsin Human Society.
