WAUWATOSA
Genevieve F. Warhanek
Genevieve F. Warhanek (nee Gronowski) was born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at age 100. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, who passed away July 23, 2007. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara (the late Dale) Hafeman; her nephews and nieces, Mary Hafeman, Michael (Kim) Hafeman, Jayne (Robert) Peplinski, Thomas (Katrina) Hafeman, Sara Hafeman, Jennifer Hafeman and John (Stacy) Hafeman, and further by many great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday, December 6, 2021 from 12:00 noon until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at San Camillo Chapel, 10200 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services, 10121 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, is serving the family. For more information, call 414-774-5010 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.