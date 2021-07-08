George H. Crow, 98
George H. Crow passed peacefully at the Highlands Health Center at New Castle Place in Mequon on July 3, 2021. George was born on May 6, 1923, in Kenosha to Archie and Hazel Crow. He grew up on a small farm in Pleasant Prairie, graduating from Kenosha High School in 1941. Initially deferred as an essential farm worker, he worked a farm in Dixon, Illinois. Before entering the United States Army in January 1945, George also worked for a short time at American Brass. After basic training in Arkansas and additional infantry training at Fort Ord, California, his ship departed Long Beach, California, for a thirty-day voyage across the Pacific Ocean. While en route to the Philippines, he was one of twelve men selected to become military police (MP) and was subsequently assigned to Company B, 800th MP Battalion, serving first in the Philippines followed by service as part of the occupation forces in Japan.
After World War II, George began his career as a Railway Postal Clerk in 1947, working the mail car primarily between Chicago and Minneapolis-St Paul until 1971. When the rail mail service ended, he transferred to several area postal facilities to include Milwaukee’s Parcel Post unit, concluding his career with the Post Office at the Mitchell Field Air Transfer Office in 1984. On November 5, 1960, George married Lucille T. Schaeffer at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The couple drove to Mexico for their honeymoon before settling in Kenosha. They travelled to Hawaii to celebrate their 25th anniversary and were able to renew their vows in celebration of their 50th anniversary with Father Roman at St Elizabeth’s in 2010.
George was a member of the American Legion, NARFE and the postal workers union.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille.
He is survived by his sons, William Crow of Kenosha and John Crow (Gwynn) of Cedarburg; grandchildren, Michael Crow, Catherine Crow and Thomas Crow.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 12, at All Saints Cemetery Chapel, Pleasant Prairie. Visitation will precede the service at 1 p.m. and interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, George requested any memorials be given to the donor’s favorite charity.
The Crow family would like to extend a special thank-you to: the nurses and staff of Lawlis Family Hospice, Highlands Health Center and Horizon Hospice Care, as well as Dr Jorgensen and Home Instead caregivers Mj and Erica.