George P. Vande Boom
Feb. 7, 1927 - March 18, 2021
On a sunny day, George P. Vande Boom left us and was reunited in heaven with his son, Leon, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
George P. Vande Boom was born on February 7, 1927, in the Town of Saukville to the late Norbert and Margaret (nee Wollner) Vande Boom.
On June 2, 1951, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Frances M. Waldkirch, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg.
In their early years of marriage, George and Frances worked their farm together. He later went on to work at Gehl Company, retiring in the early 1990s. He was a member of the Hexelbank Club at Gehl’s.
Over the years, he enjoyed playing sheepshead and working with wood. He made many items for his family. There are rocking horses, doll houses, wooden trucks, bassinets, eagles, angels and many other items that will be treasured for years to come. He also spent time tending to his gardens and traveling with Frances. Together, they visited many states and countries in Europe.
He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters for more than 70 years.
Above all else, he loved his family. He would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His faith was a central part of his life. He shared his faith by making rosaries that were shared with family, people and missions around the world.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years and 10 months, Frances; five children: Georgina (Charles) Meyer of Cedar Grove, Francis (Judy) of Kewaskum, Sharon (Byron) Gessner of Kewaskum, Peter (Kathleen) of West Bend, Ann (Lee) Wagner of West Bend; 13 grandchildren: Eric Meyer, Pamela Meyer, Kevin (Eliza) Meyer, Jennifer (Paul) Bishop, Jason (Nicole) VandeBoom, Randy Gessner (special friend Jessica), Danny (Becky) Gessner, Wendy (William) Galligan, David (Kristel) VandeBoom, James (Sarah) VandeBoom, Jessica (Ryan) Cocroft, Heather (Brandon) Rogan and Ryan Wagner; 28 great-grandchildren Anthony, Brennan, Vivienne, Louella, Chloe, Andres, Santiago, Gianna, Jackson, Alexander, Tyler, Cheyenne, Clayton, Mackenzee, Amelia, Sierra, Austin, Sophia, Alexandria, Lucas, Martha, Braden, Gavin, Lauren, Cade, Finley, Calvin and Annella; one great-great-grandson: Reed; one sister, Bernice Schueller of Belgium; brothers-and-sisters-in-law: Lucy (Norbert) Carter of West Bend, Violet Vande Boom of Saukville and Theresa (Irvin) Schroeder of West Bend; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Leon; one grandson, Tracy Gessner; one brother, five sisters, one sister-in-law, eight brothers-in-law, three nieces and two nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 27, at 12 noon at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Newburg, with Fr. Donald Zerkel presiding. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Saturday from 10 until 11:45 a.m. For those who are unable to attend, Mass will be livestreamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page (Schmidt Funeral Home).
George’s family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to Horizon Hospice, especially Stacey, Kelly and Jessie. A special thank-you to Dan and Cindy.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guest book and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.