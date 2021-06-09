North Fond du Lac
George R. Bauer
Feb. 22, 1951 - June 2, 2021
George R. Bauer, age 70, of North Fond du Lac passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, after a short illness with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
A Celebration of Life for George will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville.
Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Theresa, Wisconsin.
George was born the son of Richard and Lorraine (Miller) Bauer on Feb. 22, 1951. He was a 1969 graduate of Mayville High School. George was united in marriage to Marian on Nov. 26, 1999. George worked at RegalWare/West Bend Company for over 50 years. George was a private man respecting those around him. George cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren encouraging them all and proud of what they all accomplished.
George is survived by his wife Marian. His children: Wendy (Brett Noordhof) of Horicon, Nathan (Andrea) Bauer of Fond du Lac, Nicolas (Sandra) of Kiel.
His grandchildren: Mercedes, Katina (Mark Fischer), Taylor, Adrian, Jada, and Joshua. His great-grandchildren: Jonah, Aurora, and Emmett. Son-in-law David Page. Brothers: Charles of Florence, Randal (Mary Sue) Bradenton, FL. He is further survived by niece and nephews, cousins, aunts, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Ami, stepdaughter Michelle Page, uncles and other relatives.
God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be held at www.koepsellfh.com.