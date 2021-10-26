George Winghart Jr., 86
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of George Winghart Jr. on October 20, 2021. Born on June 30, 1935, George was the oldest of three children born to George Sr. and Maria Winghart, both who immigrated from Germany and met after arriving in Milwaukee. After attending and graduating from Messmer High School in 1953, George apprenticed for four years as a plasterer. Upon attaining journeyman status, he enlisted in the Army from 1957 to 1959, where he was stationed in Germany. After an honorable discharge, he came home to marry his high school sweetheart, Janet Krauss, on May 12, 1960, at Holy Angels Church in Milwaukee. Now back home and newly married, he began his career with Winghart Plastering Ltd, a company started by his father, George Winghart Sr., in 1969. Until his retirement in 1996, George was the president of George Winghart & Sons Inc. — a commercial plaster and drywall company. The company now called Winghart Inc. continues today as a third-generation family company run by George’s oldest son, Michael.
In 1970, he uprooted his family from their small Milwaukee duplex when he purchased a sprawling 62-acre farm property way out in Mequon. The farm would become one of George’s greatest sources of passion and pride. There George and Janet raised their six children together and became active members of the greater Ozaukee County community including parish life at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Thiensville. After sending his six children through St. Cecilia’s Catholic School, George remained active in the parish community (now combined into Lumen Christi in Mequon) in many capacities over the years, most recently as part of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and managing their monthly St. Gall’s dinner program.
After his wife Janet’s untimely death at age 51 in 1986, George rose to the occasion to make a stable life for his children still living at home. While he might have appeared unready for the challenge, he performed his new role as a single parent with grace and determination, dedicating his life to caring for the kids, attending every event on the calendar and being ever present in their lives.
In 1995, he married Joyce (nee Wangerin), and they continued to live out on the farm in the original house on Bonniwell Road that had at one time exploded with his six children. Throughout his life George’s greatest passions, besides his children and many grandchildren, were spending time puttering around the farm and tinkering with his Model A car and Model T truck. His many grandchildren loved to come out to the farm to explore, pick pumpkins and drive his golf carts around the property. George also found time to participate in the Vagabond Social Club and was responsible for managing the weekly bike riding activity.
George is known as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a wonderful friend to many, and a model of genuine faith demonstrated by numerous examples of kindness and charity toward others. He was the embodiment of classic values: humility, generosity, hard work and reliability.
George is survived by his sister Marilyn Wolter, his second wife, Joyce; his four sons and two daughters: Michael (Carin), Mark (Donna), Mary Ellen Klaver (Patrick), Kathy Paulsen (Scott), Thomas (Kathy), Paul; and his 21 beloved grandchildren and very first great-grandchild.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday October 26, 2021 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church-Mequon. Final interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to either the American Heart Association or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon is serving the family.
“Never say you cannot do something without trying — failure always holds a lesson to be learned.”