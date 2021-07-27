Georgia Anne Dzwinel, 72
Georgia Dzwinel of Mequon passed away suddenly at her home Thursday morning, July 22, 2021. She was 72 years old.
Georgia was born on October 27, 1948 in Milwaukee, daughter of Harry and Ruth Rieger Williams. She attended local schools and graduated from Pius High School before continuing her education at Milwaukee Area Technical College. She graduated with the first-ever MATC nursing class in 1969.
On August 5, 1972, Georgia was united in marriage with Russell Dzwinel at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Milwaukee. The couple settled in Milwaukee and started their family. They later moved to Mequon in 1989. Georgia worked as a nurse for many years, retiring in 2013 as the Administer of Health Services at Newcastle Place in Mequon.
Georgia was a member of Lumen Christi Parish in Mequon. She loved to spend time being an amazing dog mom to her beloved dog, Gibbs, gardening and reading, as well as shopping. Georgia passionately cared for others, whether it was her family or the residents of the long-term care facilities she served.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Russ and their children Jason (Julie) Dzwinel of Grafton, Kristin (Bob) Nell of Jackson and Lara (Chris) Roehrig or Erie, CO. Further survivors include her mother Ruth Williams of Milwaukee, grandchildren Johnathan, Lillian, Bennett, Nora, Emerson and Alyssa, other family and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Lumen Christi Parish, 2750 W. Mequon Road in Mequon, on Thursday, July 29th. Mass will begin at 1 PM.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements: online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.