Georgia Franzen, 78
Mrs. Georgia Franzen of Mequon, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice Center in Mequon on Friday morning, May 21, 2021. She was 78 years old.
Georgia was born in Milwaukee on May 30, 1942, daughter of William and Mary Jaskowiak Bauer. She attended local schools and graduated from Pius XI High School, Class of 1960, before earning her nursing degree from Mount Sinai in 1963. On September 5, 1964, Georgia was united in marriage with Thomas Franzen in Milwaukee.
Mrs. Franzen worked as a registered nurse for Milwaukee County and retired in 1982. The couple later moved to Mequon in 1984.
Georgia was a member of Lumen Christi Catholic Church, where she was very active with the choir. She was also a member of the Mequon Park Commission, and was instrumental in various projects.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Thomas; sister Susan (Gary) Schmitt; brothers- and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, other family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. The family will receive visitors at the church from 12 noon until services at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac.
Memorials are suggested to Lumen Christi Lumen School.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuenralhome.com.