Georgia Lee Suleski, 82
Georgia Lee Suleski went home to be with the Lord on November 10th, 2021 at the Heritage Healthcare Center in Port Washington, at the age of 82.
She was born near Norton, Virginia, on July 12th, 1939 to James and Mae (Lawson) Gibson. The daughter of a coal miner, Georgia grew up as part of a large and loving family in the Appalachian hills. As a teenager, she moved to Kentucky where she lived with her older sister Bobbi. While working as a carhop she met Harry Suleski, who was stationed at Fort Knox. They married on May 6th, 1957 and soon after, upon his discharge from the U.S. Army, they moved back to Harry’s hometown of Milwaukee to start a family.
In 1962 they purchased a home in Cedarburg, enjoying their friendly neighborhood as they raised their three boys. Georgia was a long-time member and an active volunteer at First Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Cedarburg. She worked various part-time jobs, mostly at local restaurants, which helped to fund her vacations to Florida and Hawaii.
Georgia was a natural at archery, enjoying friendly competition at the Sherwood Forest Archery Club in Sussex, and made her husband proud when she took third place at the Milwaukee Sentinel Sports Show in the 1960s. In later years Georgia developed an enthusiasm for water aerobics and was a regular at the local pool.
Some of Georgia’s favorite pastimes were: shopping at yard sales; playing bingo and cards; reading (especially “I SPY!” books with grandchildren); visiting casinos while traveling with her husband, brother-in-law Tom, and his wife Janet; observing backyard birds; and watching her favorite football teams on TV.
Over the years, Georgia was instrumental in bringing the family together by hosting lively holiday dinners. She treasured spending time with her grandchildren, all of whom have fond memories of their Grandma. She also relished making regular trips to Indiana to visit her siblings and their families.
Georgia is survived by her husband Harry, her children Harry Jr. (Carolyn), David, and Steven (the late Dana) Suleski; grandchildren Benjamin (Jennifer), Sarah, Gina, Brittany, and Alexandra (Jacob) Howard; great-grandchildren Aidan and Bradley; siblings Lila (the late Jim Ray) Brickey, Glenda (the late “Buddy” Lee) Brickey, and Johnetta Amaya; sisters-in-law Ruth Ann (the late Don) Kaiser and Dorothy Suleski; brother-in-law Thomas (Janet) Suleski. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Jacqueline Ann Suleski; her parents James and Mae (Lawson) Gibson; her father- and mother-in-law Harry W. (Ruth Oestreich) Suleski; siblings Mary Elizabeth “Bobbi” (Archie) Ball and James “Jimmy” Gibson Jr.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated in Georgia’s honor at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at Eernisse Funeral Home (1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012). The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of service. Georgia will be laid to rest at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements.