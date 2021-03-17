LOMIRA
Gerald ‘Curly’ Alan Knoblauch
March 11, 1961 - March 8, 2021
Gerald A. “Curly” Knoblauch, of Lomira, age 59, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born on March 11, 1961, in Milwaukee to James and Geraldine (nee Jacobi) Knoblauch. Curly attended Custer High School Class of 1979, Moraine Park Technical College for small-engine repair and John Deere Academy. He married his best friend and soul mate, Kimberly James, on July 24, 1981, at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. He was employed at Riesterer and Schnell before spinal cord deterioration disabled him.
Curly was a generous, caring man who loved his family deeply, had a contagious sense of humor, he enjoyed a hot cup of McDonalds coffee with an apple pie, a good cigar, hunting / guns and fishing, “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza,” old Westerns, World War II and military movies, the Green Bay Packers, anything cars, trucks, or motorcycles - especially collectibles, thrift shop extraordinaire, stargazing, tinkering and tools, head banging and country music, Carhartt, all things John Deere, and AMERICA.
He coached and enjoyed T-Ball, Midget and Little League during the Kyle & Kolin baseball years, was a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club, and a John Deere master technician.
Curly is survived by his best friend and soul mate, Kimberly Marie (nee James); sons Kyle and Jodi Knoblauch, Kolin and Marie Knoblauch; niece/daughter Dakotah Slominski; his only granddaughter and “Sunshine,” Lillian; and the boys Emrick, Carter, Lincoln and Hayes; his siblings Robert and Karen Knoblauch, John and Darlene Knoblauch, Mooch and Gloria Knoblauch, Leslie and Tim Doke, Paul and Kim (#2) Knoblauch; step-mom-in-law, Linda Henning (nee James); brother-in-law Troy James; sister-in-law Tammy and Mark Thompson, and HIS BEST PUPPY PAL - Zippy. He is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives, and cherished friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard “Zeke” Knoblauch; father-in-law, Jerry “Grumpa” James; mother-in-law, Susan James (nee Shklerikson); sister and brother-in-law Whitney (nee James) and Bruce Slominski; best friend and brother-in-law Toby James; and brother-in-law Bill Ehrhardt.
A special THANK YOU to the wonderful lady in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot who called 911; the Campbellsport Piggly Wiggly family Ñ especially the valiant Kevin Harvey; the Campbellsport Police Department, especially Chief Tom; the Campbellsport first responders team; Fond Du Lac first responders; the St. Agnes Fond Du Lac family Ñ especially the ICU team and Chaplain Pete; and the UW Donate Life Team / family who honored Curly so ‘specially’ on his 60th birthday. GOD BLESS YOU ALL.
Memorials are appreciated to UW Donate Life and Wounded Warriors, in lieu of flowers.
A casual celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 19, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.