Gerald H. Aussprung, 89
Gerald H. Aussprung of Cedarburg, passed away December 30, 2020, age 89 yrs. He was the beloved husband of Merilyn (nee Hempe); loving father of Dawn Dorsha, Debra (Andrew) Helgeson, and Scott (Debra) Aussprung; proud grandpa of Bryan (Nickole), Kirsten, Lindsey (Thomas), Erik, Benjamin, Caitlin and Zachary; proud Papa of Ruth, Margaret, Nora, Isabella, Elijah and Coco. He was the dear brother of Ronald and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran, W67-N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Family will receive friends at Mueller Funeral Home, W63-N527 Hanover Ave. Cedarburg, on Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Inurnment will be at Immanuel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran School Guardian Angel Program.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visits muellerfuneralhome.com.