Gerald H. Johnson, 67
Gerald H. “Jerry” Johnson of Saukville passed away at St. Mary’s Ozaukee Hospital on March 2, 2021, at the age of 67 years.
Jerry was born on October 31, 1953, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Henry Johnson and the late Janelle (nee Orr) Johnson. Jerry attended St. Paul Lutheran School and later graduated from Grafton High School. Upon graduation, Jerry was employed at Tecumseh for a few years and then decided to live in the U.P. of Michigan, at the family cabin. Jerry relocated back to Ozaukee County and worked for Strat-Tech as well as Kapco as a quality control manager. Jerry finished his career as a quality control manager at Mac Metals, where he was employed for over 10 years, before he ultimately retired.
Jerry was a true outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was happiest when he could spend time at the family cabin in Upper Michigan, just taking the fresh air and being lost in nature.
Jerry is survived by his four children: Sean (Jackie), Kara, Leia, and Jeremiah; and siblings, Roger (Heidi) and Margaret. He is further survived by seven grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his late wife, Kimber; parents, Henry and Janelle; and stepbrother, Tom.
A private service will be held to honor Jerry’s memory at a later date.
Mueller Funeral Home of Cedarburg is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit muellerfuneralhome.com.