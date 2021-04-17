WEST BEND
Gerald J. Melka
Dec. 30, 1937 — April 14, 2021
Gerald J. Melka, 83, of West Bend, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born on December 30, 1937, the son of the late Raymond and Sophie Melka and he married Barbara Perry on May 11, 1963, at St. John’s Cathedral in Milwaukee.
Those left behind to cherish Gerald’s memory include two sons, Kevin (Patricia) Melka and Steven Melka Sr.; a daughter, Kimberly Melka; a grandson, Steven Melka, Jr.; sister, Barbara (the late Wally) Geddes; nieces and nephews, Jeff, Lori, and David Geddes; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 12 pm at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Church, 406 Jefferson St, West Bend, WI 53090. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church.
Gerald’s family thanks the doctors, nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital West Bend and also Ivy Manor for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gerald's arrangements.