Gerald ‘Jerry’ C. Baltz
Gerald “Jerry” C. Baltz, July 28, 2021, age 78. Beloved father of Brian (Jennifer), WI, Douglas, WI, Gerald “Jerry” C. II, and Georgine, WI. Preceded in death by his beloved son, Gerald “Jerry” C. Baltz II. Survived by his grandchildren Lance, Kevin, Ryan, Bradley, John, Rachel, Jessica, and Katie Baltz, seven great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Long-time resident of Tigard, OR, originally from Wisconsin. Dad will be deeply missed and fondest memories held for his love of singing and playing the guitar.
Private services with his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family through the funeral home.
Crown Memorial Center, 12995 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard, OR 97223, is serving the family.