COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Henry Renk
Aug. 13, 1936 - Nov. 15, 2021
Gerald “Jerry” Henry Renk, 85 of Colorado Springs, CO died on November 15, 2021. Jerry loved the Lord with his whole heart. Jerry honorably served in the US Army from 1958 - 1960. His family operated a farm that was north of Slinger and he was a 1954 graduate of Slinger High School.
Born on August 13, 1936 in the Town of Trenton, he was a son of the late Arthur Renk and Louise Kluever Renk.
Jerry was also preceded in death by his sister Kathleen Renk Kircher and nephew Randy Kircher.
Surviving are his wife, Frances “Frankie” Coates Renk, whom he married August 15, 1959 in Denver, CO; children Jay Renk of Colorado Springs, Pamela (Brock) Brascho of Hendersonville, NC, Kendal (Steven) Phipps of Portsmouth, OH; a brother, Kenneth Renk; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.