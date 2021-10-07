Gerald ‘Jerry’ Stingle
A beautiful life came to an end on September 29, 2021. At the age of 82, Gerald “Jerry” Stingle, peacefully left the home (AKA “The Gathering Place”) he loved so much and entered his eternal dwelling place.
Jerry will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife Sandra (Muraski) Stingle. She was the love of his life and he married her in 1962. Together they lived a love affair that lasted 59 years. God blessed their marriage with four children. Mary, who God took to Himself during her birth, Mary Sue (Russell) Kutz, Beth Ann (Jon) Luetschwager, and Gregg (Dawn) Stingle.
His grandchildren were another sign of God’s love, and Jerry loved all of them so much. Scott (Sarah) Kutz, Emily (Nate) Parent, Rachael Luetschwager and fiance Michael Haskins, Megan and Michael Luetschwager, Carson (Lexi) Stingle and Cade Stingle. Nothing meant more to Jerry than his family and he was the dearly beloved Great-Grandpa Choo-Choo to Jonathan, Charlie, Ellie, and Danny Kutz, Patrick Parent, and step-great-grandson Jadyn Parent. Other survivors include two sisters-in-law, Mary Larson and Marilyn Muraski, three brothers-in-law, Michael Larson, Richard Muraski, and Dennis Tiede, and much loved nieces and nephews. There was however, a special place in Jerry’s heart for Anthony (Marilyn) Tiede, Guy (Jodie) Tiede and Victoria (Kevin) Hanegraaf, the children of his sister Evon (Dennis) Tiede who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Rufus J. and Mary E. (Van Domelen) Stingle, and his father- and mother-in-law, Leo and Bernice (Ristow) Muraski.
Jerry was a musician and played with several local bands in Appleton from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. The band played for dances at Pierce Park and various other places in Appleton and the surrounding area including northern WI and upper MI. He played everything from early rock and roll to traditional party and wedding music. He was a member of a band called the White Caps when they cut the first rock and roll record in Wisconsin at a studio in Wausau. It was called “Rock and Roll Saddles”, check it out on youtube.
Jerry retired from the printing industry after 32 years. He then had several what he called “fun jobs”, his favorite being a parts driver for Schlossman Dodge City. An avid interest in o-gauge model railroading led him to design and build an extensive and intricate train layout in the basement of his home. Jerry was a gentleman and a kind and gentle man with an incomprehensible love for his wife and family. He often said to his wife, “Honey, we have it all!”.
A deep faith in God guided Jerry’s whole life and he believed that there’s no death, just everlasting life.
The Stingle family would like to thank some very special people who helped Jerry during his brief battle with cancer. His very special nurse Kim, whose kindness and compassion were fantastic, Chaplain Jessi Smedal and everyone at Horizon Hospice who were most kind. Deep thanks to Fr. Charles Baumann SJ (Father Charlie) for his understanding, counsel and blessings.
The people at Milwaukee Cremations were amazing, very patient and understanding with planning, and wonderfully gentle and caring with our precious husband and father.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date.