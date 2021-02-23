Gerald Proefrock, 86
Gerald Proefrock, 86, of Cedarburg, passed away on February 18, 2021, peacefully at his home in Bonita Springs, FL, with his children by his side. Jerry “Moses” was born in Mequon to Edwin and Dora (Paske) Proefrock. He grew up with three brothers and one sister in Ozaukee County. He met the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Darlene Roeglin, and they married in 1953.
Jerry and Darlene made their home in Cedarburg and started their family, blessed with children Mary Richter (Michael), Steven Proefrock (Terry), Russell Proefrock (Kitt), and Julie Thorn (Gregory). Being a kind and dependable father was the most important role for Jerry and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family. To support his family, Jerry spent his entire career as an auto mechanic working for Oswald’s Service Station in Cedarburg before retiring in the early 1990s.
Jerry enjoyed so many things in life, including playing cards, Rummikub, parties with friends, camping with family and friends, making the big campfire breakfast, watching western movies, reading mystery novels, traveling in their motor home on bowling trips, attending his grandchildren’s (and great-grandchildren’s) sporting events, but his favorite was probably fishing ... and a good Manhattan!
In addition to his children, Jerry is survived by his brother Eugene Proefrock, sister Carol Lentz, and sisters-in-law Carol Flitsch and Mitzi Proefrock; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, cousins and many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; wife; brothers Donald and Harvey Proefrock; sisters-in-law Beverly and Jeannie Proefrock, Margaret Roeglin; and brothers-in-law Victor Lentz, Eugene Flitsch and Wayne Roeglin, along with other family and friends who together with the Lord welcomed him home.
A memorial service will be held in Wisconsin in the early summer of 2021 for family and close friends. Specific information will be announced when finalized.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit muellerfuneralhome.com.