PORT WASHINGTON
Gerald W. Kleinke ‘Jerry’
July 7, 1938 - Nov. 18, 2021
Mr. Jerry Kleinke of Port Washington passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice Center in Mequon Thursday morning, November 18, 2021. He was 83 years old.
Jerry was born in Fond du Lac on July 7, 1938, son of Wilbur and Marie Oppermann Kleinke. He grew up on the family farm in New Fane and attended local schools, graduating from Kewaskum High School, Class of 1956.
On December 13, 1975, Jerry was united in marriage with Jean Schultz at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Port Washington. Together they raised four children. Mr. Kleinke was a machinist at Bolens Mfg., retiring in 2008, and later took on a position at Port Washington High School as a custodian.
A faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Port Washington, Jerry had served as an elder, a deacon and an usher. He was a longtime member of the Port Washington-Saukville Jaycees. Jerry enjoyed working outside, playing baseball, shooting darts and playing cards ... especially a good game of sheepshead! More recently, he loved spending time with his grandkids. His family will always remember Jerry’s love of sweets and his optimistic outlook on life.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jean; children Daniel (Michele) Bichler of Random Lake, Cherie (Steve) Ewig of Port Washington, Phil (Lisa) Kleinke of Campbellsport and Scott Kleinke of Jackson. He is further survived by grandchildren Zach Kleinke, Amanda Bichler, Brad Bichler, Alysia Gibes, Hunter Kleinke and Taylor Kleinke; great-grandchildren Xavier and Scarlet Kleinke; sister Welda (George) Simousek of Sun City West, AZ; brothers Jim (Dianne) Kleinke of Hot Springs, AR, and John (the late Diane) Kleinke of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 Freeman Drive, Port Washington. The Rev. John Klieve will preside. Jerry will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery, Saukville later that afternoon. The family will receive visitors at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until services begin at 11:30 a.m.
If desired, memorials are suggested in Jerry’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church Port Washington or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Jerry’s family wishes to thank the Aurora Medical Center and Lawlis Family Hospice Center for the exceptional care they provided to Jerry.
Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.