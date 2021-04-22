Geraldine Clare Schmit, 101
Mequon - Geraldine Clare (nee Derfus) Schmit died peacefully on April 17, 2021 after a long life, filled with love, laughter, gratitude and generosity. Gerry was a remarkable woman and an inspirational role model for everyone who knew and loved her.
Gerry was born in Milwaukee on October 16, 1919, to Frank and Vera (nee Mueller) Derfus. After teaching third grade for several years, Gerry married her beloved Harry on November 3, 1945, immediately after his return from serving in the Pacific during World War II. They had a wonderful life and raised five children in Thiensville.
In addition to Harry, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jean, brother Franklin, daughter-in-law Kathy, and grandson Andrew. Gerry is survived by her children Mary Michal (David Haskin), Tom Schmit (Karin Evans), Cathy (Tom) Czaja, Elizabeth Schmit (Bob Pierattini) and Joan Schmit (Damon Bourne); grandchildren Erika, Tommy, Elisabeth, Joey, Catherine, Anna, Michael, Sam, and Finnian; great-grandchildren Caitlin, Grace, Stella, Archer, Adeline and Timmy; grandchildren’s spouses and partners, beloved nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Special thanks to her friends and the staffs at Willowbrook, Newcastle and Horizon Hospice who were loved and appreciated by Gerry and her family.
A Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled later, when it is safer to gather.
Gerry loved and gave back to the Thiensville-Mequon community, where she lived for over 70 years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lumen Christi School, Frank L. Weyenberg Library, or the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Ozaukee County (Meals on Wheels) would be appreciated.
