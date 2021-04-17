HARTFORD
Geraldine ‘Geri’ Krebs
Nov. 1, 1930 — April 15, 2021
Geraldine “Geri” Krebs of Hartford passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Hartford at the age of 90. She was born on November 1, 1930 in Leroy.
She is the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Loving mom of Donna Marie (Allen) Gross. Proud grandma of Russell (Megan Walton), Megan and Michelle Gross.
Also survived by sister Gertrude Roets and sisters-in-law Annette Krebs, Margaret Krebs and Gertrude (Harold) Krebs. Brotherin- law Donald (Carol) Schacht. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by siblings Marcella (James) Clark, James (Tillie) Feucht, Rudy (Betty) Feucht, Margaret (Al) Zehren, Betty (Melvin) Emmer, Charlotte Schacht, Donald Roets, sister-in-law Beatrice (Norbert) Zangl, Bernice Krebs, Loretta (Jerome) Noegel and brothers-in-law Eugene (Helen) Krebs, Daniel (Mildred) Krebs, Norbert Krebs and Lloyd Krebs.
Geri had a strong Catholic faith and served as choir member, decorating committee member, religious education teacher, Christian Women member, Eucharistic Minister and helped serve as member of the funeral meal group at St. Lawrence Catholic Church for many years. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren by babysitting them when they were young, gardening, raspberries, tending her flower beds and picking hickory nuts and riding the John Deere around the yard. She loved decorating for the season and was especially drawn to anything with angels. Her generous spirit also led her to volunteer at the Hartford Senior Friends for over 25 years, past member of Daughters of Isabella and the Apostolate of Suffering. For many years she assisted the Town of Addison as a poll worker. Prior to retirement she was employed at West Bend Aluminum which eventually became Chrysler Corporation.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Parish vigil 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, April 23 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 WI-175, Hartford, 11 a.m. Please meet at church at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery.
Memorials to the Church, Hartford Senior Friends, EWTN Eternal Word Television Network or Holy Hill appreciated.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at (262) 673-9500.