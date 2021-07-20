Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Clare (nee Derfus) Schmit, 101
Geraldine “Gerry” Clare (nee Derfus) Schmit died peacefully on April 17, 2021 after a long life, filled with love, laughter, gratitude and generosity. Gerry was a remarkable woman and an inspirational role model for everyone who knew and loved her.
Gerry was born in Milwaukee on October 16, 1919 to Frank and Vera (nee Mueller) Derfus. Named after the famous opera singer Geraldine Farrar, a favorite of her musical mother, she was born just after the end of World War I and the 1918 pandemic, and on the cusp of the roaring ‘20s. Like most families during the Great Depression, her family had to be frugal. But, Gerry was an excellent student, earned a scholarship to Holy Angels High School, and later graduated from Wisconsin State Teachers College (now UWM). She loved teaching third grade in Sheboygan and Whitefish Bay, and when she married Harry right after World War II, her students flocked to the wedding.
Prior to her marriage, she also was trained to teach Morse code to soldiers, and became a “Rosie the Riveter” of sorts, driving a small truck throughout the Allis Chalmers plant.
When she married Harry, who had served as an Army Air Corps Major in the Pacific during the War, her life took a different turn, as she became a homemaker and mom to 5 youngsters. Over all the ensuing years, Gerry delighted in the interests and accomplishments of each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her whole extended clan.
When Harry died in 1984, Gerry became a model of how to live a fulfilling life. She sold the family home and bought a condo in Mequon, deepened friendships and met new friends, took up swimming, delivered Meals on Wheels and became a nursing home volunteer, spreading sunshine and good cheer wherever she went. Family, faith and good friends have always been central in her life - as well as kindness, inclusivity, and a sense of adventure and humor, which were evident throughout her long life.
In addition to Harry, she is preceded in death by her parents, sister Jean, brother Franklin, daughter-in-law Kathy, and grandson Andrew. Gerry is survived by her children Mary Michal (David Haskin), Tom Schmit (Karin Evans), Cathy (Tom) Czaja, Elizabeth Schmit (Bob Pierattini) and Joan Schmit (Damon Bourne); grandchildren Erika, Tommy, Elisabeth, Joey, Catherine, Anna, Michael, Sam, and Finnian; great-grandchildren Caitlin, Grace, Stella, Archer, Adeline and Timmy; grandchildrens’ spouses and partners, beloved nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Special thanks to her friends and the staffs at Willowbrook, Newcastle and Horizon Hospice who were loved and appreciated by Gerry and her family.
Visitation Friday, July 23rd from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, with a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life at 12:00 PM. A reception will follow at Shully’s Cuisine and Events, 146 Green Bay Rd., Thiensville.
The Mass will be livestreamed and will also be available for later viewing at www.lumenchristiparish.org.
Gerry loved and gave back to the Thiensville-Mequon community, where she lived for over 70 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lumen Christi Catholic School, Frank L Weyenberg Library or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. For online condolences please visit http://www.schramkafuneralhome.com.
Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family and can be reached at 262-242-3120.