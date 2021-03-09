FARMINGTON
Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Mueller
Geraldine “Gerry” Mueller (nee Horwitz), age 82 years, of Farmington was called home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2021, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum surrounded by her family.
Gerry was born in Milwaukee to Hyman and Helen Horwitz (nee Fayta). She was united in marriage to Glen Mueller on December 16, 1961, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
Gerry graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee. She was a newspaper reporter and writer for the Fond du Lac Reporter and the Kewaskum Statesman. Gerry was a charter member of the New Fane Kettle Riders Snowmobile Club, where she also served as safety instructor for many years. She enjoyed 50 years of country living with her dogs and horses which she loved. After retirement Glen and Gerry enjoyed many camping trips to northern Wisconsin and Minnesota, and also liked the casino trips Ñ win, lose or draw.
Those Gerry leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 59 years, Glen; son, Quin (Donna) Mueller; “special daughter,” Stacy Mueller; step-granddaughter, Melissa Stommel; three step-great-grandchildren, Hannah, Logan, and Hailey; sister, Kathleen (Richard) Kiesner, and niece, Wendy Smith. She is further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, and parents-in-law.
Graveside service for Gerry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Wisconsin Memorial Park (13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005) with Pastor Timothy Henning officiating.
A big thank-you to Angie and the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens for their excellent care and compassion during Gerry’s time there.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Memorials to Threshold Senior Day Services (600 Rolfs Ave., West Bend, WI 53090), or cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gerry’s arrangements.