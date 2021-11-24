SAN JOSE, CALIF.
Gerhard ‘Gary’ J. Ritger
Jan. 13, 1956 — October 22, 2021
Gerhard “Gary” J. Ritger, age 65 of San Jose, California, passed away on October 22, 2021. Gary is formerly of West Bend. He was born on January 13, 1956, to the late LeRoy and Imelda Ritger. He was the dear brother of Tim (Bonnie Johnson), Cecilia (Russ) Nehm and Daniel Ritger; loving uncle of Krista Ritger, Teresa (Tim) Weiser, Doug (Lavie) Nehm, Eric Nehm and Clyde Ritger. He is further survived by other cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Gerhard and Gertrude Ritger and Jacob and Lucy Weninger.
Gary was a longtime employee of the semiconductor industry working for several companies in both Singapore and more recently of California since 2012. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Green Bay Packers and at the time the Oakland Raiders.
A private committal will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Allenton.
￼The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.