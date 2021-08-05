Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Snapp, 95
Trudy was born to eternal life on July 2, 2021 at the age of 95, one day shy of her 96th birthday, at Harrison Home in Cedarburg. A celebration of Trudy’s life will be held at Alliance Bible Church, 13939 N Cedarburg Rd, Mequon, on Thursday, August 12, 2021. A visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m.
Additionally, there will be a visitation at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, 235962 N Troy St, Wausau, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with a graveside committal service at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the World Vision Fund and Parkinson’s Foundation are appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Trudy was born Gertrude Marie Becker to the late Edward and the late Esther Becker in Manawa, July 3, 1925. She grew up and worked alongside her siblings on the family owned dairy farm in Manawa. She graduated from Little Wolf High School in 1943, continuing her education with a teacher training program at Brown County Normal School. Her first teaching job was in a one room country school, all 8 grades, where she taught for 2 years. Having a love of both learning and children, she pursued additional credits at UWM in education and was employed by the Milwaukee Public School System as an elementary classroom teacher. While in Milwaukee, she met Charles Snapp, Sr., who was studying electrical engineering at MSOE. They were married August 19, 1950 and later moved to Wausau, where they were blessed with four children, three sons and one daughter.
Trudy was a devoted full-time mother to her children and served as number one fan at a variety of sporting events, enthusiastically attended dance and piano recitals, and attended every band concert for all four of her children throughout all their years in junior high and high school. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, and Sunday School Teacher. She eventually went back to school at UWSP, graduating in 1974 with a BS in Education and a certification in Learning Disabilities, and earned her MS in Education in 1982. She especially enjoyed her years in the DC Everest School District teaching second grade at Weston Elementary School. In 1985, she was voted Teacher of the Year by her peers. She retired from teaching in 1990 and moved to Cedarburg to be closer to family and “squeeze her grandchildren!” She moved back to Wausau in 2000 to be near her sister.
Trudy loved all of God’s creation. She took great delight in watching the birds at her bird feeder, loved visiting state and national parks, and enjoyed cross country skiing. She loved taking long walks on nice days, looking at the gardens and wildflowers along the way, often searching for the signs of spring, like trilliums, pussy willows, and robins. She always had beautiful flower gardens, and was especially fond of yellow roses, purple irises and lilies of the valley. She loved to travel, especially to visit her children and grandchildren. She regularly traveled to visit her Texas relatives in the spring, in time to see the bluebonnets in bloom.
Beyond Trudy’s many accomplishments as a loving mother, sister, daughter, aunt, wife, friend, and teacher, she was devoted to sharing her Christian faith with everyone she encountered. She volunteered countless hours at her church and throughout the communities in which she lived, and gave rides to people in need of a way to church. She was a tireless worker for the Christian Women’s Clubs in the Cedarburg and Wausau areas. She pursued special training with Stonecroft Ministries and established many Friendship Bible Coffees. Her great faith and love of the Lord was evident in all she did and said. She was ready at the end of her life to “go home” at last, something she did very peacefully and without pain. Trudy left a legacy of unconditional love and service to others. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and caretakers, but we know we will see her again one day.
Her family expresses sincere appreciation to all her caretakers at Lasata Heights, Lasata Crossings, Harrison Home, and at Horizon Hospice services for their loving and constant care.
Trudy is survived by her children: Charles Snapp Jr., Jeffory Snapp, and Barbara (David) Barras; grandchildren: Breanne (Wade) Pittman, Michael (Stephanie) Snapp, Christopher (Erika) Snapp, Nathan (Jamie) Barras, and Dr. Laurel (Dr. Eric Wagner) Barras; and brother, Merlin (Georgie) Becker. She is further survived by 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Trudy was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Snapp, grandson, Benjamin Snapp, and siblings, Beatrice Heidel and Elmer Becker.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.