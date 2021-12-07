Gladys D. Mueller, 86
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1616 W. Mequon Road, Mequon for Gladys D. Mueller, who died peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the age of 86 years. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 1:30 until 2:15 p.m. Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mequon, appreciated.
Gladys was born on March 13, 1935, in Mequon, the daughter of the late Milton and Louise (nee Laabs) Laun. Gladys married her soulmate, LeRo,y on May 23, 1953 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mequon. Gladys loved to golf, bowl and camping. Gladys loved playing sheepshead with the ladies. She was a beautician for over 50 years. She is a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mequon.
Gladys is survived by her beloved husband, LeRoy, of 68 years. She was the loving mother of the late LeRoy Jr. Mueller, Gary (Monica) Mueller of Shawano, and Lori (Robert) Talaska of Brookfield; proud grandmother of Lee (Marissa) Mueller of Clintonville, Dana (Alfonso) Cuenca of Shawano, Christian (Kara) Mueller of Janesville, Caitlin (Cristian) Hillis, Joliet, IL, and Patrick (Becky) Talaska of Waukesha, Michael Talaska of Shorewood and Brandon Talaska of Brookfield; and great-grandmother of Gabrial, Keagan, Caleb Mueller, Oliver, Londyn and Leo Mueller. She was dear sister of Franklin (Rose) Laun and Margaret Kienast and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
