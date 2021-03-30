SLINGER
Glenn Albert Fick Sr.
May 1, 1945 - March 25, 2021
Glenn Albert Fick Sr. of Slinger, age 75 years, passed away on at his home Thursday, March 25, 2021. Glenn was born on May 1, 1945 in the Town of Hartford to Otto and Pearl (nee Soyk) Fick. He graduated from Kewaskum Community High School, class of 1963. He married Janet Caroline Edwards on August 27, 1966, at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Glenn worked at DICO in Slinger for 38 years, owned Bonnie Belle’s Kennel handling several beagle field champions, was president of Milwaukee Beagle Club and secretary for several years. When Glenn was not running his beagles, he enjoyed hunting and fishing along with woodworking in his basement making custom furniture and crafts.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Janet; and two loving children, Kathleen (Ken) Hietpas of Indianapolis and Glenn (Rhonda) Fick Jr. of Beaver Dam; cherished grandchildren: Samantha and Joe Hietpas, Caitlyn, and Colin Fick; siblings and siblings-in-law: Gloria Starks, Charlene Kibbe, Roman Backhaus and wife Lin, Dianne Syms and husband Mike, Karen and Jim Edwards. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Tom Backhaus, and brother-in-law Jerry Smith and sister-in-law Paulette Smith.
A memorial service for Glenn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 3, 2021, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran WELS (4113 German Village Road, West Bend) with Pastor John Cook presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, April 3, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery to follow.
A special thank-you to neighbor Kathy Dorfner and dear friends Larry and Kathy Tennis for their helping hands over the last several weeks, Cindy and Ann with Heart and Hands Home Care, as well as Doctor Goggins and staff at the Cancer Center, and Doctor Betsy at Animal Doctors in Hartford for taking care of Glenn’s dogs over the years.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.