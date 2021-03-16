Glenn E. ‘Minnow’ Haas, 80
Glenn joined our Lord after passing away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born in Ozaukee County on May 21, 1940, to Raymond and Florence (Borchardt) Haas.
He grew up at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton, where he was baptized and confirmed. He attended St. Paul Lutheran Elementary and Middle school, as well as Grafton High School.
Glenn was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane.
He worked for Joseph P. Jansen Construction prior to his employment with Hunzinger Construction. He retired in 2004, after 23 years with the company following a work injury.
He was a long time member of Cement Masons/Plasterer Union Local #397, and Local #599.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, and was a very proud grandpa. He rarely missed a football game, performance, or other school events of his grandkids. He enjoyed watching and talking about the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and NASCAR racing.
He was an avid sportsman, enjoyed his deer and bird hunting, as well as spending many hours on the water fishing with his best bud, Warren. He enjoyed spending time with his teammates on his dart ball league for several years. He could be found sitting outside looking out over the lake and watching his birds at his feeders.
Glenn leaves behind his four children: Randall Haas of Milwaukee, Wendy (Steve) Domres of West Bend, Penny (John) Best of Random Lake, and Debbie (Brad) Hoffmann of Cleveland; his nine grandchildren: Zach (Abby) Haas of Florida, Holli Marie and Natalie Haas of Milwaukee, Amber (Fritz) Koehler of Fredonia, Ryan (Jillian) Walber of Pewaukee, Korey Walber Crawford (TJ) of Random Lake; Nathan Best (Emily), Tyler (Julie) Best of Random Lake, Hanna Best (Jordan) of Platteville; and great-grandchildren, Summer and Fritzy Koehler of Fredonia, Jaxon and Quinn Crawford of Random Lake, Grayson and Ella Walber of Pewaukee, Ava and Connor Best of Random Lake, Amaya Cross, and Kylia Harris of Milwaukee, and grand-pups Chloe, and Ellie. Glenn is further survived by his brothers: Howard (Diane) and Richard (Cheryl) Haas; aunt Viola Sievers, and lifelong best friend Warren Lemke, as well as his former son-in-law Tim Walber, and several nieces and nephews, and many friends. He has been welcomed to eternal rest by his parents; sister, LaVerne Kassens, brothers Robert, Harold, Allen, and Ronald.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, at the funeral home from 2:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Interment will take place at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg. Online condolences may be sent to the Haas family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Glenn was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and neighbors.
It’s not goodbye, Dad, it’s see you later!