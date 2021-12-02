Glenn R. Dickmann, 70
Glenn Dickmann, age 70 of Belgium, formerly of Saukville, passed away at his residence on November 28, 2021.
He was born September 12, 1951 in Port Washington, son of the late Anthony and Pearl (Schroeder) Dickmann. Glenn was a 1970 graduate of Port Washington High School and a 37-year member of the Saukville Fire Department, serving as chief from 1989-2000, and retired in 2006. On June 16, 1973, he married Patricia Trepanier at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grafton. Glenn was a Village of Saukville DPW employee for 42 years, retiring in 2012. Survivors include his wife, Patty; son, Jason (Jennifer) Dickmann of Grafton; daughter, Stefanie (Kirk) Beaster of Luxemburg; grandchildren Jac Sinclair, Keira and Brandt Beaster; 2 brothers, Gerald (Barbara) and Keith (Debbie) Dickmann of Saukville; and his sister, Cheryl Stanley of Eau Claire. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Jaimie Beth; brother Earl Dickmann; mother- and father-in-law, Lawrence and Ann Trepanier; and brother-in-law, Richard Trepanier.
Private family services will be held. Memorials to Friends of The Saukville Fire Department or Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial, 132 Lindale Street, Belgium 53004 appreciated.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.