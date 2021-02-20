WEST BEND
Gloria C. Van Altena
July 19, 1944 - February 14, 2021
Gloria C. Van Altena (nee Wiedmeyer), 76, of West Bend, passed away on February 14, 2021, at the Waterford of West Bend.
Gloria was born on July 19, 1944, to the late Raymond and Catherine (nee Stoffel) Wiedmeyer in Milwaukee. On August 8, 1964, she was united in marriage to James “Jim” Van Altena at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Menomonee Falls.
Gloria worked for Pick ‘n Save for many years until retirement. She loved browsing on her iPad for recipes and new meals to make for her family. Gloria was an outgoing person and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Gloria leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Connie Van Altena; five grandchildren, Amanda Choe, Anthony Van Altena, Damien Van Altena, Jordan (Taylor) Owens, and William Owens; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Choe and Nevayah Owens; and four sisters-in-law, Joan Wiedmeyer, Yvonne (James) Ellenberger, Susan (James) Badura, and Jean (Robert) Pritchard.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Van Altena; daughter, Kathy Van Altena; and brother, Raymond Wiedmeyer, Jr.
A memorial service in remembrance of Gloria will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St. West Bend.
The family will greet family and friends at the funeral home Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Gloria’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the Waterford in West Bend and Heartland Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gloria’s arrangements.