Gloria E. Menzel
Gloria E. Menzel, passed into eternal peace with our Lord, June 12, 2021.
Born in the town of Richfield to Henry and Etta (Hartleb) Schneider. Gloria was raised on the family farm. She graduated Hartford High School and attended UW-Oshkosh, earning her teaching degree. She taught in a one room schoolhouse grades one through eight 1949-1952 in Rockfield.
She and Robert R. Menzel were united in marriage in 1951 at St. Jacobi Church in Richfield.
Gloria taught in the West Bend School District as a substitute teacher and later worked at the West Bend School District Office.
Gloria was an exceptional seamstress. She made both her and Bob’s costumes for many Halloween parties often winning first prize for best costume. So well known for her costumes, Gloria and a dear friend eventually opened the first costume store in West Bend, Creations of Joy & Glory Costume Shoppe. Gloria later became the sole owner and sold the Shoppe in 2005 ending a twenty-eight year proprietorship.
Gloria led a very busy life. From raising their three children to being very active in the entertainment field. One of four members in a singing/instrumental group called The Bumsingers. She also entertained with her “Glo-Lyn” puppeteer theatre.
Gloria and Bob were instrumental in the founding of Musical Masquer’s Theatre where through the years both appeared in numerous productions with Gloria often costume coordinator. Gloria also appeared in productions of The West Bend Children’s Theatre.
She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ singing in the church choir for over fifty years.
She loved caring for her flower garden, watching the visiting birds, quilting, canning, baking, and hosting gatherings especially Wednesday evening dinners with her children and grandchildren. Holidays where she could be surrounded by family and friends. They brought her such joy. Her door was always open, ready for a visit and to serve coffee and homemade desserts.
Gloria is survived by her children Randall, John, and Cynthia Thull.
Grandchildren: Jonas (Katie) Thull, Joshua Thull, and Ashley (Ben) Russell.
Great-grandchildren: Jack Thull, Monroe Thull, Rhett Russell, Sophie Schatz, and Frankie Schatz. Sisters-in-law Arlene Schneider and Ruth Schneider. Nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers: Ken Orrin, and Calvin Schneider.
VISITATION: The family will greet relatives and friends at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 501 Walnut Street, West Bend, on June 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for Gloria will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ on June 29, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joyful Journeys, 501 Walnut Street, West Bend, with attention to: The Circle of Friends Shoppe, which provides support to community families who are experiencing financial and emotional hardships. The family would like to thank all the staff at The Kathy Hospice for the loving care and compassion given to our mother, Gloria.
