Gloria F. Schwengel
March 17, 1925 - May 31, 2021
Gloria Florence Schwengel (nee Veloon) entered eternal life on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Cedar Bay West Assisted Living at the age of 96. Gloria was born in Milwaukee on March 17, 1925, to Christ and Leokadia (Laura) Veloon. She was baptized on April 25, 1925, at Grace Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Her family moved to the Town of Grafton, Ozaukee County, to a new life on the family farm when she was 4 years old. Gloria attended Grant Elementary School and graduated from Grafton High School in 1942. In her younger years, Gloria worked for Schmit’s Pavilion, Grob Brothers Manufacturing, and B.C. Ziegler Company until 1954, when her first child was born. She then resumed her career in 1962, working as a proofreader for Port Publications (Ozaukee Press), retiring in 1982.
Gloria met Armin O. Schwengel at a church function, and they quickly fell in love. They were married on June 5, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Port Washington. Gloria and Armin were fervently dedicated to each other, enjoying nearly 60 years of marriage. Both enjoyed the outdoors, and Gloria often reminisced about trips they took to the Dakotas and a train trip to Glacier National Park. Their marriage was blessed with two children, David and William (Bill). They raised their children in a loving Christian home in rural West Bend. Gloria was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, knitting, quilting, antiques, and growing flowers. She will be remembered for her easy smile, kindness to everyone, and love for her family. Her husband, Armin, preceded her in death on April 10, 2007.
Gloria is survived by her sons, David Schwengel of West Bend and Bill (Peggy) Schwengel of Eau Claire; grandsons: Benjamin (Laura) Schwengel of Mounds View, MN, and Michael Schwengel of Minneapolis, MN; and granddaughter Laura (Brad) Kahler of Colome, SD; and four great-grandchildren: Adelaide and Hendrick (Hank) Schwengel; Armin and Leokadia (Leah) Kahler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and four siblings and their spouses: Elmer (Dorothy) Veloon of Grafton, Robert (Delores) Veloon of Cedarburg, Melvin (Elnora) Veloon of Hartford, and Don Veloon of Port Washington. Gloria is survived by her extended family and friends, including her nephews and nieces.
Services for Gloria Schwengel will be held on Monday, June 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Newburg, at 3:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Committal at St. John’s Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral. A luncheon will be served at St. John’s Lutheran Fellowship Hall after the committal.
The family appreciates the spiritual support provided by her faith community at St. John’s Lutheran Church, especially the pastors and visitation team. The family would also like to express their appreciation to Cedar Community Assisted Living where Gloria lived for nine years along with Aurora Medical Group and Cedar Community Hospice for their excellent care.
Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, or WELS Institutional Ministries would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com. Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory of Cedarburg assisting the family with the funeral.