WEST BEND
Gloria J. Longdin
Gloria J. Longdin (nee Skalitzky) of West Bend, formerly of Menomonee Falls. Sunday, July 25, 2021. Age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late John for 70 years. Loving mother of Bill (Peggy) and Bob (Debra) Longdin. Proud grandma of Brett (Kim), Ryan (Erin) and Matthew (Becky) Longdin. Dear great-grandma of Madisyn, Ethan, Jayden, Carson, Samantha, Taylor, Riley, Leah and Claire. Brother of Raymond J. Skalitzky. Preceded in death by her children, Patricia Wesley and Richard, and her grandson, Christopher, also her parents Raymond W. and Alice H. Skalitzky. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 9 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls. Visitation Monday at the church from 9 AM until time of the Mass. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Horizon Home Care and Hospice and Right at Home-Home Care for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt is serving the family and can be reached at (262) 246-4774.